Kenny D. Fiets, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kenny D. Fiets, 63, of Salem passed away at Mercy Medical Center, Boardman on Sunday, June 28, 2020.

Kenny was born on December 20, 1956 in Salem, Ohio to the late Kenneth and JoAnne “Annabell” (Griffith) Fiets.

Kenny was a graduate of West Branch High School.

He was a United States Army veteran; a Green Beret Special Forces for ten years.

He went to the Police Academy in Salem and was a member of the Salem Police Auxiliary and worked security for Taco Bell.

He was a member of the Salem Amvets Post 45 and was part of the Drill Team.

Kenny is survived by his wife, Tammy (Sanders) Fiets; daughter, Amanda (Chris) Lamb; brother, Kevin Fiets; sisters, Linda Fiets, Brenda (Phillip) Farnsworth and Shanna (Ben) Zitkovic; a grandson; in-laws, Art Sanders, Mark (Lisa) Sanders and John (Pat) Sanders and several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Private services were held.

The family requests memorial contributions be made in Kenny’s honor to defer costs of final expenses at Consumers Bank in his wife’s name, Tammy Fiets.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home, Salem, 330337-6363.

