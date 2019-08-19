Kenneth Omar Thomas, Salem, Ohio – Obituary

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth O. Thomas, 97, of Salem passed away at his home on Sunday, August 19, 2019 with his family by his side.

Ken was born on May 14, 1922 in Hadley, Pennsylvania to the late Ray and Ida (Alcorn) Thomas.

Ken was a World War II veteran serving in the United States Coast Guard.

After his discharge from the Coast Guard he worked for Ohio Bell as a lineman and retired after 38 years as a repairman. After retirement, he worked for Brunks RV as a truck driver.

Ken loved to travel and had a passion for working on cars where he could find something wrong just to work on them. He always was up for a good cup of coffee and a good conversation with anyone.

Ken is survived by a daughter-in-law, Marilyn Thomas; grandchildren, Richard A. (Melanie) Thomas, Kenneth A. (Judith) Thomas and Bethany (Tom) Eckert; eight great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents Ken was preceded in death by his children, Richard K. and Deborah Thomas.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Salem Wesleyan Methodist Church at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Stanley Grabhill officiating.

Friends and family will be received on Friday, August 23, 2019 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the church and the hour prior to the service from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church.

Interment will take place at Highland Memorial Park.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home, Salem, 330-337-6363.

