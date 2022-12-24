NORTH BENTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth Lee Benner, 70, passed away Friday, December 23, 2022, at his home peacefully.

He was born February 22, 1952, in Alliance, Ohio, son of the late Hugh and Pauline (Dallas) Benner.

Kenneth was a 1970 graduate of West Branch High School.

He served in the National Guard.

He was the owner and operator of Benner Trucking and Paving for 45 years.

He was always in the garage working on his truck, keeping it maintained to the highest and was proud of the lights that would illuminate his truck at night. His greatest joy was teaching his grandkids the principals of life especially how to be a hard worker. He was also the proud owner of a rare 1970 Plymouth GTX .

Survivors include his wife, Terry (Berger) Benner, whom he married September 20, 1975; son, Jeffrey (Mariana) Benner; daughters, Tina (Tim) Hoffman and Samantha (Aaron) Loper; ten grandchildren, Tatem, Abigail, Turner, Jackson, Connor, Carly, Teagan, Parker, Paige and Tayleigh; sister, Patricia (Marshall) Postman.

Besides his parents; a sister, Carol (Benner) Balfour also preceded him in death.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Service.

Friends and family will be received on Monday, December 26, 2022 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m at the funeral home.

A live stream of Kenneth’s services will be available by visiting www.grfuneralhome.com and clicking Live Stream at the bottom of his obituary.

Interment will take place at Highland Memorial Park in Beloit.

The family would like to thank Ohio Living Hospice for the care they gave to Kenneth and his family. Donations can be made in Kenneth’s name to Ohio Living Hospice.

