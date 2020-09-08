Kelly Ann (Beitler) Montgomery, Erie, PA

ERIE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Kelly Montgomery of Erie, Pennsylvania passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020.

She was born on August 11, 1967.

Arrangements are pending and being handled by Gednetz-Ruzek & Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Service.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Kelly Ann (Beitler) Montgomery, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, September 9 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: