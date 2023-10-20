SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathleen “Kathy” Rinehart, a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 19, 2023, in Canton, Ohio.

Born on September 19, 1949, in Salem, Ohio, she lived a life filled with love, laughter and the joy of family. Kathy was the cherished daughter of the late, Robert Virden and Ruth (Eckman) Gable.

She was a proud graduate of West Branch High School where she nurtured her lifelong passion for helping others. This passion led her to a fulfilling career as a nurse’s aide, where she touched countless lives with her kindness and compassion.



Kathy is survived by her children, Sheri A. (Tim) Nagy, Mary A. (Doug) Wike and David G. Rinehart; ten grandchildren, Courtney Nagy, Jaimie Nagy, Beau (Mikayla) Nagy, Logan (Morgan) Nagy, Brandon Fisher, Madison Wike, Carson Wike, Camryn Wike and Jeramey Norton and 11 great- grandchildren, Gavin, Braydan, Bentley, Laine, Savannah, Ruger, Landry, Lilah, Kai, Jaydan and Remi. She is also survived by two brothers, Robert (Elaine) Virden, Jr. and Pete (Kathy) Virden.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband, Edward; a grandson, Derek Rinehart and two siblings, Chuck Virden and David Virden.



Kathy was known for her love of card games, often spending enjoyable evenings playing with her daughters. Yet, it was the time spent with her grandchildren that held a special place in her heart. Kathy’s love for her family was evident in the countless memories they created together, memories that will forever be cherished by those who loved her.



In addition to her love for her family, Kathy’s dedication to her work as a nurse’s aide was a testament to her caring nature. Her compassion and care for others made a significant impact on those she served, leaving a lasting legacy in her community.





A time of visitation will be held on Monday, October 23 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home in Sebring.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 24, 2023 at 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home. with Pastor Ron Lanham officiating.

Burial will take place at Highland Memorial Park in Beloit.

