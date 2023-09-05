SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Katheryn Virginia Glee, 89, of Sebring passed away peacefully at Aultman Alliance Hospital on September 2, 2023 surrounded by her loving family.

Katheryn was born in Cameron, West Virginia on January 8, 1934 to the late Charles and Peral Hill.

Katheryn was such a sweet, beautiful and wonderful person with a funny, witty, and silly personality. Katheryn had smile that would light the whole room and you just couldn’t help but fall in love with her.



Katheryn was preceded in death by her loving husband Kenny Elwood Glee on May 18, 1999 and four sisters Maxine Smith, Betty McCillvain, Rose McGraffith and Edith Frederick; four brothers Buck Hill, Lindy Hill, George Hill and David Hill.

Katheryn will be forever loved and sadly missed by her daughter Brenda Kaye Glee (Don) White; also survived by sisters Ima Savage, Mary Garloch, Clara Lautzenheiser, Carol Wade and Mildred Bender and several nieces and nephews.



A funeral service will be held on Monday, September 11, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home. Friends and family will be received on Sunday, September 10, 2023 from 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. at the funeral home and the hour prior to the service on Monday from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. Interment will take place at Highland Memorial Park in Beloit, Ohio.

You may sign the guest register online at www.grfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home, Sebring, 330-938-2526.

