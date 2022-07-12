SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Karen M. DeAtley, 67 of Salem passed away on Tuesday, July 11, 2022 at Truman House in New Philadelphia, Ohio.

She was born in Salem, Ohio on January 27, 1955 the daughter of the late Charles and Betty (Jenkins) Jackson.

Karen was a graduate of Salem High School.

She worked as a nurse’s aide and retired from Home Depot.

During her free time she enjoyed going camping, fishing, doing crossword puzzles, spending time with her pets and finding any reason to go out, however most important was spending time with her family.



Survivors inlcude her children, Jennifer (Mike Sharp) Crawford of Canfield, Belinda (Lonnie) Sadler of Salem and Rachael (Robert) Booth of Salem and five grandchildren, Maddux Booth, Paxton Booth, Judi Crawford, Drew Crawford and James Crawford. She is also survived by two siblings, Bill Jackson and Peggy Fitzpatrick.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James in 2013; a daughter, Nicole Sturgeon; brother, Charles and a sister, Mary Ann Lamovsky.



Per her request private family services will be held with burial to take place at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home, Salem, Ohio (330) 337-6363.

