Karen Jean Jarvis Obituary

ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Karen Jean Jarvis, 75, of Alliance, passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019, at Blossom Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Salem, Ohio.

Karen was born on August 4, 1943, the daughter of the late George Stockli and Bernice (Fites) Stockli.

She attended St. Paul Lutheran Church in Alliance and enjoyed reading, crocheting, cookie and pie baking.

McKinley Jarvis, 83 of Beloit, passed away at his home with his family at his side, on Thursday, March 7, 2013.

Survivors include her son, Aaron William (Pam Reymond) Jarvis and three grandchildren, Gabriel L. Jarvis, Shaynna R. Jarvis and Elizabeth L. Jarvis.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband McKinley Jarvis in 2013 and a son, Nathan Eric Jarvis in 2001.

Burial will take place at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery.

Friends and family may sign the guest register and send condolences online at www.grfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are by Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home, Sebring (330) 938-2526.