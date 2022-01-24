DEERFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Karen Ann (Stockdale) Roggenkamp, 76, of Deerfield, Ohio passed away on Friday, January 21, 2022 at University Hospital Portage Medical Center.

Karen was born on June 26, 1945 in Shepardsville, Kentucky to the late William and Pauline (Kingry) Stockdale.

Karen became a truck driver working many years.

When Karen was not working she could be found gardening, renovating, sewing, going to the casino, wood working and spending time with her family and her dogs.



Karen is survived by her children Ruth Mason; grandchildren Tamra Pelleman, Dylan Pelleman, William Rogenkamp and Steven Roggenkamp; siblings Billy Jean Demott, Judith (Charles) Mudd, Brinda (David) Schell and David Stockdale; and a daughter-in-law Sheila Roggenkamp.

Besides her parents Karen was preceded in death by her long time companion Edward “Jack” Murphy; a son Dennis “Bubby” Roggenkamp; sisters Jane Stockdale, Linda Sanders, Rachel Lee and an infant brother Geroge William Stockdale and a son-in-law David Mason.



No services will be held.

