SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – June Court, 82, of Sebring, Ohio passed away peacefully on August 23rd, 2023 after many years of health issues.

June was born August 6th, 1941, to Samuel and Miriam (Davis) Mills in Martins Ferry,

Ohio.

June was a member of the Sebring Presbyterian church.

She was a member of the Sebring VFW.

She had many part time jobs where she liked working with people but her favorite job of all was

taking care of those she loved.

She was the best wife, sister, mother, and grandmother. June and Dick never missed an event that their son or grandchildren were involved in. Her family was her life, her grandchildren the light of her eye. She was a master crafter and loved to spoil her grandkids and go to car shows with her husband.

June leaves behind her devoted, loving husband of 57 years, Richard “Dick” Court of

Sebring; son, Mark Meiter of Sebring; granddaughter, Ashley (Rob) Handloser of Rocky

River; grandson, Matt (Becca) Meiter of North Olmsted and great-grandson, Rhett Meiter

of North Olmsted.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Nancy Horner and mother-in-law and father-in-law, Charles and Helen Court.

A funeral service will be held Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Service at 6:00 p.m. with a time of visitation prior to the service from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m.

A private family burial will be held.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to Danny’s Cans at

https://dannyscans.org.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home, Sebring, 330-938-2526. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of June Court, please visit our floral store.

You may sign the guest register online at grfuneralhome.com.

