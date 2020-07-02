Judy Donaldson, Alliance, Ohio

ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Judy “Mama” Donaldson, 76, of Alliance, passed away at the Cleveland Clinic on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at 12:05 a.m., due to a sudden illness.

She was preceded in death by her late husband of 42 years, Robert C. Donaldson and oldest son, Robert P. Donaldson.

She is survived by a brother, Robert Weekly, Sr. and a sister, Iona Risley. She is also survived by a daughter, Lori (Timothy) Furry; sons, Troy (Jayne) Donaldson, Michael (Jodi) Donaldson and Joseph Donaldson; her grandchildren, Gary (Jessica) Garlock II, Nick Donaldson, Jessica Donaldson, Anika Smith and Julianna “Pudi” Pierce; great-grandchildren, Garrison Garlock, Gage Mates and many nieces and nephews.

Per her request no services will be held at this time.

Memorial contributions can be made in her memory to the Cleveland Clinic Cancer Center CA Building, 10201 Carnegie Ave. Cleveland, OH 44106.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home, Sebring, Ohio (330) 938-2526.

