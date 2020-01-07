Judy Ann Greenawalt, Beloit, Ohio

BELOIT, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Judy Greenawalt of Beloit, Ohio passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020.

Her loved ones are composing her obituary, which you will be able to read here.

Visitation will be held Thursday, January 9, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home, 126 W. Vermont Avenue, Sebring, OH 44672.

Funeral service will be Thursday, January 9, 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

Graveside service will be Thursday, January 9, 12:00 Noon at Highland Memorial Park in Beloit.

