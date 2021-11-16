Judith K. Rogers, Alliance, Ohio

ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Judith K. Rogers, 70, of Alliance passed away on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at her home.

Judith was born on September 2, 1951 in Canton, Ohio to the late Raymond and Mildred (Smothers) Todd.

Judith was an avid bingo player, enjoyed talking to others, playing on her tablet, listening to country music or watching her favorite crime shows.

Judith is survived by her children Judy L. Klein, Crystal (Jack) Eagan and Barbara Hunt; grandchildren Thomas Collmar, Christopher Collmar, Johnny Todd, Daniel Johnson and Danielle Collmar and nine great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents Judith was preceded in death by her husband Charles Rogers; long time friend Alexander Mitchell; two grandchildren Joseph Collmar and Hayden Decker and two sisters.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, November 19, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home. Friends and family will be received the hour prior to the service from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

The family would like to thank all of Judith’s friends, family and caretakers for their compassion throughout the years especially Canton Home Health (Brenda Danzig), Grace Hospice and Passport Caregivers (Robin Priest).

You may sign the guest register online at www.grfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home, Sebring Chapel, 330-938-2526.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Judith, please visit our floral store.