Joseph L. Warner Obituary

ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joesph Warner of Alliance, Ohio passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019.

Joseph was born on November 28, 1978 in Salem to Robert Warner and Vickie (Flickinger) Kestner.

He was a graduate of Sebring High School, enjoyed sports and had a good heart.

Joseph is survived by his parents, Robert E. (Cheryl) Warner, Jr. of Alliance and Vickie (Ron) Kestner of Atwater; a brother, Scott (Lori) Warner of Sebring and his grandmother, Beverly Warner of Salem.

Joseph was preceded in death by his infant son, Jaythen Scott; paternal grandfather, Robert E. Warner, Sr. and maternal grandparents, Leonard and Anna Flickinger.



A time of visitation will be held Thursday, June 20, 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home in Sebring.

