John Thomas, Damascus, Ohio

DAMASCUS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Thomas of Damascus, Ohio passed away on December 17, 2020. He was 77.

He was born on July 29, 1943.

A public viewing will be on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 from 11:00 a.m.- 12:00 p.m. at the East Goshen Friends Church.

A Funeral Service will follow at 12:00 p.m. at the church.

Arrangements are being handled by the Gednetz-Ruzek & Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Service.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of John Robert Thomas, please visit our floral store.