John Thomas, Damascus, Ohio

DAMASCUS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Thomas of Damascus, Ohio passed away on December 17, 2020. He was 77.
He was born on July 29, 1943.
A public viewing will be on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 from 11:00 a.m.- 12:00 p.m. at the East Goshen Friends Church.
A Funeral Service will follow at 12:00 p.m. at the church.
Arrangements are being handled by the Gednetz-Ruzek & Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Service.
To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of John Robert Thomas, please visit our floral store.
More stories from WKBN.com: