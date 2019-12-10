John T. Criss, Sebring, Ohio

SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John T. Criss, 86, of Sebring, passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019, at Aultman Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

John was born on March 6, 1933, in Bayard, Ohio, to the late Lloyd L. and Halcia F. (Locke) Criss.

John was a United States Navy Veteran. A member of Pine Lake Christian Church, Sebring VFW, American Legion and the Minerva Eagles. John was retired from PTC Alliance. He loved Jesus, enjoyed fishing, motorcycles, Western movies and Gospel music; but above all, he enjoyed spending time with his family and watching his grandchildren play ball.

John is survived by his wife, Shirley Criss; daughters, Teri Lynn (Tony) Trunzo, Debbie Lynn Warner and Rita Lynn (David) Ward; grandchildren, Justen Michael Warner, Matthew John Warner, Tyler Scott Warner, Zachary David Ward, Taylor Ann (Zach) Tieche, Jonathan David Ward, Jessica Rosa Trunzo, Juliana Marie Trunzo, Dante Anthony Trunzo and five great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents, John was preceded in death by three brothers and a great-granddaughter, Kahli Marie.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home with Pastor Mike Harshman officiating.

Friends will be received the hour prior to the service from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Interment will take place at Highland Memorial Park, Beloit.

The family would like to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers.

