SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Nelson Blevins, 70, of Sebring passed away on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at Aultman Hospital in Canton.

John was born on October 9, 1951 in Morehead, Kentucky to the late Orville and Elsie (Stevens) Blevins.

John was a friend to everyone he met putting a smile on their face. He was an avid fisher and hunter and collected guns. Whether it be a stranger, friend or family you could always count on John to make you laugh with one of his jokes. He touched many lives and it showed through the beeps and countless conversations on the porch while John rocked in his chair. His family meant everything to him even if it meant being the Uber Driver or just spending time with them, he cherished the moments he got to spend with his family. He cherished the time he spent with his grandchildren, they were his pride and joy.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife Amber (Smarr) Blevins; children Sherri (Jimmie) Funk and Andrea Ludwig; siblings Teddy Oney, Jewel (Ervin) Oney, Earl (Betty Jo) Blevins, Ellen Blevins and Ronnie (Kathee) Blevins; a sister-in-law Paulette Blevins; grandchildren Justin (Ashley), John Christopher (Haley), Jacob (Jade), Brianna; great-grandchildren Haidyn and Jameson.

Besides his parents John was preceded in death by siblings Bill Blevins, David Blevins and Phillip Blevins and Wayne St. Peter.

A Funeral Service celebrating the life of John will be held on Monday, August 22, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home with Pastor Lynn Moore and Pastor Quint Bryan officiating.

A time of visitation will be held on Sunday, August 21, 2022 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. You may watch a live stream of John’s service by visiting www.grfuneralhome.com and hitting the live stream link under John’s obituary.

Interment will take place at Highland Memorial Park, Beloit.

You may sign the guest register online at www.grfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home, Sebring, 330-938-2526.

