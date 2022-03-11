CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – J. Edwin Bruderly, 95, of Canfield, and formerly of Beloit, passed away on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 surrounded by his loving family.

Ed was born on December 10, 1926 in Louisville, Ohio to the late John and Clara (Wagmiller) Bruderly.

Ed lived in Beloit all his life and graduated from Beloit High School.

After high school Ed served in the United States Army in Europe.

He was a member of Immanuel United Church of Christ and a life long member of Sebring VFW.

Ed worked at Munsell Sheet Metal for 55 years and for 35 years he served as owner.

In Ed’s spare time he enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his family.

Ed married the love of his life Helen L. Munsell on December 13, 1952. Helen worked as a registered surgical nurse at Salem Central Clinic and together they raised three beautiful children and was a devoted wife and mother.

Ed is survived by his daughter, Mary (David) Bidinotto and son Kurt Bruderly; his grandchildren, Kursten (Jon) LeClerc, Erik Bruderly, Alex Bruderly, Brooke Butto and Paige Bidinotto; two great-grandchildren and two sisters, Doris Teets and Mary Jane Aebi.

Besides his parents Ed was preceded in death by his wife, Helen L. (Munsell) Bruderly who died October 15, 2009 and a son George Bruderly.

Private family service will be held and interment will take place at Highland Memorial Parl in Beloit.

