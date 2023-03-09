SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jody L. Hall, 61, passed away on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at his home.

Jody was born on August 23, 1961 in Alliance, Ohio to the late Melvin and Anna (Gump) Hall.

Jody was a 1979 graduate of West Branch High School.

Jody worked for Securitas as a security guard.

In his spare time he enjoyed spending time with is favorite dogs, Lucy and Casey. He enjoyed sports, especially watching Ohio State and listening to his favorite music.

Jody is survived by his loving wife, Robin (Jones) Hall; siblings, Jane Windland of Bonita Springs, Florida and Julie (Curtis) Binkley of Sebring and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, Jody was preceded in death by a brother, James Hall and his two dogs, Lucy and Casey.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Roy Jones officiating. Family and friends will be received the hour prior to the service from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

Interment will take place at Highland Memorial Park, Beloit.

A live stream will be available by visiting www.grfuneralhome.com and clicking Jody’s obituary and clicking “Live Stream” at the bottom of his obituary page.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made in Jody’s name to a Cancer Charity of your choice.

