JoAnne S. (Kuntze) Snyder, Sebring, Ohio

SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – JoAnne S. Snyder, 84, of Sebring passed away at Briarfield at Ashley Circle in Austintown on May 29, 2020.

JoAnne was born on March 30, 1936 in Alliance, Ohio to the late Elden and Blanche (Kuntze) Andrie.

She was a 1954 graduate of Sebring High School and attended Eastern Christian Institute for two years.

She worked as a nurses aid at Roker Nursing Home and as surgery aid at Alliance Community Hospital.

JoAnne was a faithful member of Pine Lake Christian Church. She was a teacher for Loyal Berean/Loyal Workers Class for 17 years. She was the past president of Mission Life Line and helped plan Senior Saints monthly trips.

JoAnne is survived by her children, James (Tammy) Snyder of Lake Milton and Timothy (Beth) Snyder of Bethseda, Ohio; a sister, Willa (Clarence) Hill; grandchildren, Kaytlyn, Alex, Baylee and Luke Snyder, Michele Cox and Chris and Mitchell Barcey and four great-grandchildren.

JoAnne was preceded in death by her parents.

A private family service will be held at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home with Pastor Mark Pemberton officiating.

Interment will take place at Highland Memorial Park, Beloit.

You may sign the guest register online at www.grfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home, Sebring, 330-938-2526.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of JoAnne S (Kuntze) Snyder, please visit our floral store.