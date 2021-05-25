Joann Yeagley, Sebring, Ohio

SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joann (Spinks) Yeagley, 85, of Sebring passed away on Monday, May 24, 2021 at Community Care Center of Alliance.

Joann was born on July 7, 1935 in Salem, West Virginia to the late Parley and Mildred (Powell) Spinks.

Joann enjoyed camping and she and her husband, Robert, managed Paradise Lake Campground. She enjoyed to cook and collect recipes. Joann loved animals, especially her dogs.

She was a member of the Alliance Senior Center and the Alliance Citizens Senior Choir.



Joann is survived by her husband, Robert Yeagley, whom she married August 10, 1957; children, Robert (Patricia) Yeagley, Jr. of Mt. Clemens, Michigan and Penny Jo (Michael) Thompson of Sebring, Ohio; a brother, Joe Spinks; a stepbrother, Blaine Nicholas and a stepsister, Juanita Gaver. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Matthew, Kyle, Jenna and Travis and three great-grandchildren, Addie, Kylynn and Connor.

Besides her parents, Joann was preceded in death by a brother, Gene Spinks and a sister, Mary Jane Pratt.



A funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home, Sebring.

Friends and family will be received on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Everyone in attendance must adhere to the mask guidelines and are required to wear a mask while indoors.

