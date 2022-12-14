HOMEWORTH, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – JoAnn Tillman of Homeworth, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. She was 66.

JoAnn was born on November 16, 1956.

Arrangeents are being handled by the Gednetz-Ruzek & Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Service.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of JoAnn (Hetherington) Tillman, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, December 15 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.