ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – God took a special angel home when Joan Gertrude Masnyk of Alliance, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, September 7, 2022.

Joan was born on March 6, 1933 in Chicago, Illinois to the late John and Mary Hoeflich.

Joan lived most of her life in the Chicago area until her recent move to Alliance in 2019.

Joan married the love of her life, Walter Masnyk, on January 5, 1952 and were married 53 years until Walt’s passing in 2005.

Joan worked hard for 45 years at Motorola until her retirement.

Joan loved to watch and feed the birds, as well as care for her dogs and made a mean poundcake. She, however, loved nothing more than spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Joan lived to care for others as one of the most selfless, kind, funny angels to walk this earth. You would be hard-pressed to find her saying anything bad about anyone.

Joan is survived by her son, Wally (Droung) Masnyk; her grandchildren, Kelly (Tony) Pasco, Nicole (Barry) Pollack, Stacy (PJ) Jayawardene, Steven (soon to be, Sarah) Masnyk and Ploy Sonnin; her great-grandchildren, Ryan, Zachary, Kyle, Sydney, Maggie, Lincoln, Mitchell, Zoe and Theo; her brothers, Bill Hoeflich (the late, Josephine) and Peter (Phoung) Hoeflich; her sisters, Barbara (the late, Joseph) Bopp and Carol (Bob) Danaher and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Joan is preceded in death by her husband, Walter Masnyk and her son, Michael (survived by Joyce) Masnyk; along with her brothers, Louis Hoeflich, John (the late, Lucky) Hoeflich, Richard (survived by Elsa) Hoeflich and Michael Hoeflich and her sisters Marilyn (James) Kozak and Theresa.

Thank you to Canterbury Villa of Alliance, with special thanks to nurse, Beckie! Joan was the most incredible, kindest, BADASS woman you have ever known and is finally “Free as a bird!!”.

In lieu of flowers, Joan requested a Mass to be said at Trinity Missions.

