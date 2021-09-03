Jeffrey M. McNicol, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeffrey M. McNicol, 62, passed away on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at UPMC Presbyterian.

Jeffrey was born on December 3, 1958, in East Liverpool, Ohio, to the late John H. McNicols, Sr. and Saundra (Neville) James.

Jeffrey worked for Ventra and formerly known as Worthington.

He had a passion for cars and enjoyed refurbishing them and was a talented artist enjoying painting pictures.

Jeffrey is survived by his siblings, Pam Bruehler of Newman, Georgia, Helen Irving of Austintown, Ohio, Robert McNicol of Salem, Ohio and John McNicol, Jr., of Weirton, West Virginia; two daughters, Sophia McNicol of Chester, West Virginia, Molly McNicol of Salem, Ohio and four grandkids.

Besides his parents, Jeffrey was preceded in death by a sister, Jacqueline Carlisle.

Private family services were held.

You may sign the guest register at brownfhonline.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home, Salem.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Jeffrey M. McNicol, please visit our floral store.