Jeffery M. McNicol, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeffery M. McNicol, 62, passed away on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at UPMC Presbyterian.

Jeffery was born on December 3, 1958 in East Liverpool, Ohio to the late John H. McNicol, Sr. and Saundra (Neville) James.

Jeffery worked for Ventra and formerly known as Worthington.

He had a passion for cars and enjoyed refurbishing them and was a talented artist enjoying painting pictures.

Jeffery is survived by his siblings, Pam Bruehler of Newman, Georgia, Helen Irving of Austintown, Ohio, Robert McNicol of Salem, Ohio and John McNicol, Jr. of Weirton, West Virginia; two daughters, Sophia McNicol of Chester, West Virginia and Molly McNicol of Salem, Ohio and four grandkids.

Besides his parents Jeffery was preceded in death by a sister, Jacqueline Carlisle.

Private family services were held.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home, Salem, 330-337-6363.

