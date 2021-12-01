Jeffrey Lynn Warren, Sebring, Ohio

SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeffrey Lynn Warren, 65, of Massillon gained his angel wings on Thanksgiving, Thursday, November 25, after a brief illness as he succumbed to complications from Covid-19.



Jeff was born to William C. and Enola (McRea) Warren on January 8, 1956 in Canton.

He grew up in Sebring where he played Hot Stove baseball, high school baseball and football, graduating in 1974. He was a member of the 1974 baseball team that will be inducted into the Sebring Athletic Hall of Fame on December 17.

In addition to his sports, he worked part-time at Cornie’s Steak House in Alliance, making lifelong friends with the Sobotka family. Throughout his years in Sebring he established so many friendships with his gigantic smile and love of life.



He attended Youngtown State University for four years before leaving for the work force and later becoming a mailman for the U.S. Postal Service, from which he retired in 2017. After retirement, he drove for a small company, ultimately working as a personal driver for Mark Weaver Construction.



When he moved to Massillon, his neighbors became his good friends as they played golf, had swim parties, played cards and watched sports. Jeff was passionate about the Cleveland Browns, the Cleveland Indians and the Ohio State Buckeyes. He enjoyed going to Florida and West Virginia to play golf with his friends, recently completing a golf trip with his high school friends but most of all, Jeff loved his family. Every August he hosted the family birthdays and every Christmas, he welcomed the growing family to his home.

He leaves behind his daughter, Mikki George (Tom) and his yet-to-be-born granddaughter, of Cuyahoga Falls; his daughter, Hailey Warren (Todd Ward) and his grandson, Parker Warren-Ward of Massillon. Parker was his best buddy; they loved sharing breakfast together. He also leaves his good friend and his daughters’ mother, Beth Holland. His four sisters will miss him fiercely, Judy Howard of New Albany, JoAnn Jones (Todd) of Sebring, Jan Fugate (Jeff) of Beloit and Joyce Covert (Doug) of Salem. He leaves behind many nieces and nephews who always celebrated holidays with him at his home, Michelle and Dave Brown and their children, Mason and Evie, Jason Fugate, Mike and Aimee Fugate and their children, Mia and Gavin, Briana Jones, Tyler Jones, Bekki and Artie Bulatau and Doug and Missy Covert and their son, Liam. Jeff will be sadly missed by his wonderful friends in both communities of Massillon and Sebring. They will remember all the good times they had with Jeff, the guy with an awesome smile and a zest for life.



Jeff was preceded in death by his parents; his grandmother, Janet McRea; his Aunt Dorothy and Uncle Ralph Kane and in October, his dog and faithful companion, Ace.



Jeff was Catholic and had attended St. Joan of Arc in Canton.



Memorial donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital; Jeff made monthly donations for many years and had a deep love for children.



Arrangements have been entrusted to Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home. Visitation for family and friends will be Sunday, December 5 from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Father Tom Dyer officiating the service at 4:00 p.m.

Jeff’s daughters are requiring all visitors to wear masks in the funeral home. Masks will be available for those that do not have them.

Friends and family may sign the guest register and send condolences online at www.grfuneralhome.com.



To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Jeffrey Lynn Warren, please visit our floral store.