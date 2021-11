MASSILLON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeffrey Warren of Massillon, Ohio passed away on Thursday, November 25, 2021 at the age of 65.

He was born on January 8, 1956.

Arrangements are being handled by Gednetz-Ruzek & Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Service. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Jeffrey Lynn Warren, please visit our floral store.