SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeffrey L. Gans, 69, of Sebring, passed away on Sunday, April 9, 2023, at Aultman Hospital in Canton, Ohio.

Jeffrey was born on December 26, 1953, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to the late George and Aline (Bienko) Gans.

He was a member of St. Ann Catholic Church. Jeffrey was a member of Beloit Ruritans for over 10 years and served in the Choir and was the Cantor for St. Ann Catholic Church.

Jeffrey graduated with his Bachelors Degree in Engineering from Point Park University.

He worked for 30 years as an Electrical Engineer for Reliance Electric and Rockwell Automation.

In his free time he enjoyed music especially playing his favorite instruments and spending time with his dog Dixie. Above all Jeffrey cherished the time he spent with his family especially his children.

Jeffrey is survived by his daughter, April and her husband, David and two children, Rosemary and Hugo; as well as his son, Michael and his wife, Sen and their son, Archer; girlfriend, Wanda Ellsworth; two brothers, Gary (Lynda) Gans and Gregory (Marian) Gans and former spouse, Susan Gans.

Per Jeffrey’s wishes no services will take place.

