Jeffrey L. Wiles, Alliance, Ohio

ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeffrey L. Wiles, 55, of Alliance passed away on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at Aultman Alliance Hospital.

Jeffrey was born in Alliance, Ohio on September 12, 1965 to the late Robert and Mary (Rowley) Wiles, Sr.

Jeffrey was a jack of all trades and in his free time he enjoyed being outdoors fishing and sitting around the bonfire drinking beer with his friends and family.

Jeffrey is survived by his niece, Michele Brown; children, Savannah (Michelle) Wiles and Jeffrey (Tomara) Wiles, Jr.; a grandson, Connor Wiles; a great-nephew, Bently Brown; a great-niece, Brooklynn Brown; siblings, Robert Wiles, Jr., Frank (Jodi) Wiles, Tammy Wiles, Becky Wiles and Kathy Wiles; many nieces and nephews and many great-nieces and nephews.

Besides his parent Jeffrey was preceded in death by a brother, Bruce Wiles.

A time of visitation will take place on Saturday, August 21, 2021 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Brown Funeral Home, Sebring Chapel, 126 W. Vermont Avenue, Sebring, OH 44672.

