SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeffrey A.”Haupter” Haupt, a loving father, grandfather, and cherished member of his community, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Taunton, Massachusetts.

Born on December 12, 1960, in Alliance, Ohio, Jeff left an indelible mark on everyone who had the privilege of knowing him.



Jeff was a 1979 graduate of Sebring McKinley High School.

His dedication to hard work was evident in his service to the Maintenance Department at Copeland Oaks in Sebring, and at Tremco Roofing.

His industrious nature was well known, with many referring to him as a jack of all trades, a title he wore with pride. Jeff was a man who loved working with his hands, and his passion was evident in the quality of his work.



Jeff was a loyal supporter of all Cleveland sports teams. His love for sports was only surpassed by his love for riding his motorcycle, a pastime that brought him great joy. Jeff was also an avid golfer. His passion for collecting old bikes and listening to his vinyl record collection made him a man of varied and fascinating interests. However, his greatest joy was found in the company of his family, especially his beloved grandchildren.



Jeff is survived by his children, Allyson (Sean) Edie, Brooke (Mike) Vasquez, Carley (Jacob Snyder) Haupt, and his grandchildren, Brooklyn Horner, Owen Horner, Olive Vasquez, Oaklie Vasquez, Cali Call, and Penelope Snyder. He is also survived by his brother, Ron Haupt.

Jeff was preceded in death by his parents, Billie D. and Caroline (Burkey) Haupt, and two siblings. His memory will live on in the hearts of his family, friends, and all who knew him.



In the words of a beloved Cleveland sports team, “There’s always next year.” For Jeff, there will always be a next year, a next adventure, a next moment of joy. His spirit lives on, not just in the memories we hold dear, but in the lives he touched, the hearts he warmed, and the love he shared.



A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home in Sebring with Rev. Martin Radcliff officiating. A time of visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at the funeral home from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Burial will take place at Highland Memorial Park in Beloit.

Friends and family may send condolences and sign the guest register online at www.grfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home, (330) 938-2526.

