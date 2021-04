LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Stefan Michael Guy was born on February 21, 1988 and died Thursday, April 1, 2021.

He was a son, grandson, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin, fiancé and best friend. Stefan loved to talk and make people laugh with his animated stories. He loved his family and friends and was always on the go. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, golfing and working hard.