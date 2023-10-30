SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jean Marie Blumenstiel died peacefully on Friday, October 13, 2023, at the age of 96. A lifelong resident of Sebring, Ohio, Jean lived at Copeland Oaks, where she enjoyed every social activity she could manage, especially card games with her friends and neighbors.



Jean was pre-deceased by her father, Charles Joseph Blumenstiel; her mother, Pauline Blumenstiel (nee McNulty) and her brother, Charles Blumenstiel, Jr.

Jean’s daughter, Hannah L. Blumenstiel, of Bedford, New Hampshire and San Francisco, California, is her only surviving family.



Memorial donations can be made to the Copeland Life Care Fund through the Oaks Foundation.

Inurnment will take place at Grandview Cemtery in Sebring, Ohio.

