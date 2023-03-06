ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jean Loa (Spiker) Courtwright, 96, of Alliance passed away on Sunday, March 5, 2023 at her home surrounded by her family.

Jean was born on March 4, 1927 in McDonald, Pennsylvania to the late Thomas and Hazel (Ream) Spiker.

Jean worked for the Genie Company for 57 years.

Jean had a strong faith and attended First Christian Church where she had an extended family she dearly loved. She enjoyed to be outdoors and working in her yard.

Jean is survived by her son Randall Courtwright; special friend and caregiver Pat Blasiman; Mary Steed and her church family. She is also survived by four grandchildren, ten great- grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren.

Besides her parents Jean was preceded in death by a daughter Jeanie Courtwright-Brandes; three brothers Alvin, Thomas and Frances and three sisters Lois, Phyllis and June.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Highland Memorial Park. A celebration of life will be held at a later date at First Christian Church. Interment will take place at Highland Memorial Park, Beloit.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home, Sebring, 330-938-2526.

