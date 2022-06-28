DAMASCUS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jarrett Gfeller of Damascus, Ohio passed away on June 28, 2022.

He was born September 15, 1977.

Arrangements are being handled by the Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Service.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Jarrett Christopher (Gfeller) Gfeller, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, June 29 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.