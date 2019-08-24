Janice Shively, Alliance, Ohio – Obituary

ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janice L. (Eddy) Shively, 85, was embraced in the arms of our Lord on Friday, August 24, 2019.

She was born on May 30, 1934 in Moundsville, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Truman E. and Mary V. (Echols) Eddy.

Janice loved to go to Mountaineer, bowling and golfing with her late husband, Charles.

She cherished her dog, Scooter and spending time with her family and friends.

Janice is survived by her children, Kathie (William) Ronci and Susan Pinto; a brother, Jarold Eddy; sister, Judith McNeal; grandchildren, Tiffany Bryant, Jamie (Stephen) Kirtley, Alyson (Dr. Jared) Dabiri and Jessica (Tim) McKnight; great-grandchildren, Carter Kirtley, Ryan Kirtley, Mia Kirtley, Landon Dabiri and Elise Dabiri, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, Janice was preceded in death by her husband, Charles F. Shively on February 25, 2012; son, Steven Shively and sister, Mary C. Underwood.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home at 6:00 p.m. with Pastor Rick Sams, officiating.

Friends and family will be received prior to the service from 4:30 – 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Inurnment will take place at Highland Memorial Park, Beloit, Ohio.

You may sign the guest register online at www.grfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home, Sebring, 330-938-2526.

