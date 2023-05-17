ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janice Faye Monter, aged 86, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in Alliance, Ohio.

Born on January 23, 1937, in Homeworth, Ohio, she was a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend.

Janice will be remembered for her love for her family, as well as her strong spirit and adventurous nature.

Janice was the daughter of the late John and Mary Miller. She was raised in Homeworth, Ohio and attended Augusta School before graduating from Alliance High School in 1955.

Throughout her life, Janice had a strong passion for learning and personal growth, which was reflected in her love for problem-solving and her ability to tackle any challenge that came her way.

Janice was a devoted wife and mother.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, William E. Court, with whom she had a son, Ric L. Court, who also preceded her in death. Later, she married Clarence Nezbeth and then Bernard “Bud” Monter, both of whom preceded her in death as well. Janice’s love for her family was steadfast and her resilience in the face of loss was truly inspiring.

In addition to her daughter, Melanie (Roger) Merrick of Alliance, Janice is survived by five grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Joan Bolen, as well as stepchildren and stepgrandchildren.

Janice’s family was her pride and joy and she cherished the time she spent with them, whether it was going out to eat or embarking on new adventures together. Janice leaves behind a legacy of love, resilience and adventure. She will be remembered by all who knew her, and her memory will live on in the hearts of her family and friends.

A time of gathering will be held on Friday, May 26, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home in Sebring, Ohio.

Friends and family may send condolences and sign the guest register online at www.grfuneralhome.com.

