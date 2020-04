RYDAL, Georgia (MyValleyTributes) – Janet Oswalt of Rydal, Georgia passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020.

Her loved ones are composing her obituary, which you will be able to read here.

Arrangements are being handled by Gednetz-Ruzek & Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Service.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Janet E Oswalt, please visit our floral store.