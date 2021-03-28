Jane (Hollaway) Johanson, Alliance, Ohio

ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jane Johanson 89 of Alliance, peacefully passed away on Thursday, March 25, 2021.

She was born in Russelville, Kentucky on November 23, 1931, the daughter of the late Raymond and Agnes (Kemp) Hollaway.

She was a graduate of Alliance High School and worked for Hunter & Hunter and Geiger & Teeple Law firms.

Jane was very active in the First Baptist Church of Alliance as a Sunday school teacher, member of the diaconate and other positions in the church. She was also very active in the Tadmor Shrine (member of the Ladies Shrine Club) and Alliance Shrine Club with her husband, Earl, who passed away in June 2019. She was also a member of the Alliance Women’s Club.



She is survived by her three children Jennifer (Dennis) Miller of Cincinnati, Ohio, Lorie Schillig of Lewisburg, Tennessee and Fred Johanson of Alliance; eight grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Ray Hollaway and son-in-law, Rick Schillig.

A time of visitation will take place at the First Baptist Church of Alliance from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 3, 2021.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the church with Rev. Joshua Smith officiating.

Burial will take place in Fairmount Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions can be made in Jane’s honor to First Baptist Church of Alliance and the Alliance Shrine Club Transportation Unit.



