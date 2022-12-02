BELOIT, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James White of Beloit, Ohio passed away on December 1, 2022. He was 87.

James was born on April 16, 1935.

Arrangements are being handled by the Gednetz-Ruzek & Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Service.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of James M. White, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, December 4, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.