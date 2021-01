BELOIT, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Virginia M. Bandy, 95, who was born and raised and lived on Rt. 62 in Beloit, passed away on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at Alliance Community Care Center.

Virginia "Ginny" was born on May 25, 1925 to the late Clifford and Emma Israel on the Israeldale Farm, just across the road from her own home of 72 years.