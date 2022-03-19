BELOIT, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James R. Cranston, 82, of Beloit passed away on Friday, March 18, 2022 at Auburn Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

James was born on May 9, 1939 to the late William and Lucile (Stanley) Cranston.

James was a 1957 graduate of Sebring High School.

He then went to work at American Steel where he retired after 38 years.

Growing up James enjoyed playing baseball where he pitched and also played basketball. He coached his church softball league and also played.

James was a member of Mile Branch Grange where he and his wife Shelda helped with the Grange Fair for many years.

When James was not working or helping his community he could be found attending the Cunningham Cousins monthly lunch; mowing on one of his riding mowers; hunting or working outdoors in the woods cutting wood or riding four wheelers with his family.



James is survived by his loving wife Shelda (Dye) Cranston; children, Michael Cranston, Ted Cranston and Christa Cranston; grandson, James G. Cranston; a sister, Marjorie Newbold and several nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, James was preceded in death by a son, James Cranston and a brother William Kenneth Cranston.



A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Service with Chris Brown officiating. Friends and family will be received one hour prior to the service from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Interment will take place at Highland Memorial Park, Beloit.

You may watch the live stream of James’s service by visiting www.grfuneralhome.com and going to the bottom of his obituary to the live stream link.

You may sign the guest register at www.grfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home, Sebring, 330-938-2526.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of James R Cranston, please visit our floral store.