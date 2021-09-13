James P. Corfman, Deerfield, Ohio

DEERFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James P. Corfman, 74, of Deerfield and formerly Youngstown passed away at his home on Saturday, September 11, 2021.

James was born in Upper Sandusky, Ohio on September 7, 1947 the son of the late Kennard and Luella (Myers) Corfman.

He was a graduate of Upper Sandusky High School and held a degree from Washburn College.

James retired from NEOCAP (NorthEast Ohio Community Alternative Program) serving as its Executive Director for many years. In his spare time he enjoyed playing bocce, fishing for walleye in Lake Erie, a was an avid fan of the Cleveland Browns and YSU.



Survivors include his wife Darlene (Fusco) Corfman, two children; Jeffrey Corfman and Jennifer Corfman, two step children Andrew Oliva and Todd Oliva. He is also survived by five grandchildren which includes a granddaughter Hunter Oliva who resided with him and two great grandchildren. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his siblings William and Ronald Corfman.



A farewell “Tailgate Party” for James will take place on September 22, 2021 at the Youngstown Saxon Club, 710 S Meridian Rd, Youngstown, OH 44509 from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

Memorial contributions can be made in James’ honor to the Portage County Animal Protective League PO Box 927 Ravenna OH 44266 or the Animal Shelter of the donor’s choice.

