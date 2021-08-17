James Kincade, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James E. (Jim) Kincade, 77, formerly of Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania, passed away on Monday, August 16, 2021, at Salem North Healthcare Center of brain cancer.

He was born in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania, on January 1, 1944, to Edward (Bus) and Claire (Pflugh) Kincade.

James was a friend and mentor to many people.

James is survived by his wife of 53 years, Donis (Hostetter) Kincade; he is also survived by two sisters and brother, Robert (Sandy) Kincade of Mount Jackson, Pennsylvania; a stepbrother, George (Butch) Shurster of Pine Mountain, Georgia.

Besides his parents; he was preceded in death by two sisters.

Per James request, there will be no services.

Arrangements have been entrusted Brown Funeral Home, Salem, Ohio, 330-337-6363

