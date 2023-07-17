ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Kevin White, born James Marshall Swain, 48, of Alliance, Ohio, succumbed to his seizures on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at 5:05 a.m. at Akron General Hospital.

He was born in Gainesville, Florida, on July 27, 1974, to James and Marie Swain but was later

adopted and took the name White.

James was a member of the medical field and the fast food industry.

He loved WWE, Raw, Smackdown wrestling, the Godfather saga and the Empire Series. His favorite song was Conqueror from Empire; classic and old rock music, movies, video games and the Dallas Cowboys, however, more than the above, he loved his family, who was his world.

James was preceded in death by his son, Adam Wilkinson, in 2021; sister, Alicia White; adopted parents, his dad and grandparents.

He is survived by his mom, Marie Barber of Cookeville, Tennessee; daughter, Amanda Marie Mull of Alliance, Ohio; his fiancée, Gail of the house and his two bonus children, Alexandra Nicole Hill and James Phillip Hill, Jr., also of the house, whom he loved as his own. James leaves behind his furbaby, Holly Snow White also of the house. He is also survived by his grandson, Jeremiah Allen Lee Cheek; his granddaughter, Hope Marie Wilkinson and his fur grandson, Stitch Bear Hill.

All his loved ones and friends will deeply miss him. Memorial service will be determined at a later date. There is a GoFundMe to help cover costs under “Honoring the Life and Memory of James” by Alexandra Hill or contact his daughter Amanda Mull or his fiancée Gail Hill.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home, Sebring, 330-938-3536.

