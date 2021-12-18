SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James F. Conny, 74, of Sebring, passed away on Thursday, December 16, 2021, at Salem Regional Medical Center.

He was born in Sebring on August 11, 1947, the son of the late James and Kathryn E. (Lannon) Conny.

James was a graduate of Sebring McKinley High School and worked as a retail manager.

In school James was involved in many things, he started early playing Hot Stove at the age of seven and continued to play baseball through adulthood, he was a four-year varsity letter winner in high school football.

After school, he served in the United States Air Force and eventually married the love of his life on November 14, 1980, Heidi J. (Shrefler).

He enjoyed listening to all types of music, as well as, being an avid bowler, watching the Cleveland Browns and was a follower of the University of Notre Dame.

Survivors include his wife of 41 years Heidi Jean Conny; four children, Andrea Lynn Conny, James Anthony Conny, Ashley Marie Conny and Christan ReNae (Marcus) Smith. He is also survived by his seven grandchildren, Sean M. Stanley, Reilley Blouin, Adysen Moore, Braylon Smith, Landon Saville, Kyleigh Smith, Amelia Vosine and his goddaughter, Roseanna Redfern.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home in Sebring.

A time of visitation will be held on Monday, December 27, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. and the hour prior to the service on Tuesday, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Burial will take place at Grandview Cemetery in Sebring, Ohio.

Friends and family may send condolences and sign the guest register online at grfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home.

