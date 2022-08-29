SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James E McFarland, 72, of Salem passed away on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family.

James was born in Salem, Ohio on November 29, 1949 to the late Marvin and Mildred (Taylor) McFarland.

James was a loving husband and father. James enjoyed working on cars and spending time with friends and family. He spent his last few days surrounded by his loving friends, family and his sister, Pat.



James is survived by his wife, Beverly McFarland, whom he married May 19, 1968; two sons, James (Amanda) McFarland, Jr. and Danny (Roxxi) McFarland; a sister, Patty Cloud; grandchildren, James III, Joshua, Julia, Nathan, Alex and Isaac and his adopted neighborhood grandchildren, Victoria, Tanner and Kaiden Flickinger.

James was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Bonnie Hicks and Brenda McFarland.



No services will be held.

The family requests memorial contributions be made to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Avenue SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663.

