James E. McClellan, Sebring, Ohio

SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James E. McClellan, 63, of Sebring passed away at home surrounded by his family on Wednesday, February 3, 2021.

James was born on March 26, 1957 in Salem, Ohio to Donald and Deloris (McBride) McClellan.

James was a carpenter by trade and did a little bit of everything. He enjoyed sports; especially basketball.



James is survived by his mother, Delores; a sister, Teresa Wagner; daughter, Rachael Summers and several nieces and nephews.

James is preceded in death by his father, Donald.



A private family service will be held at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home with Pastor Marty Radcliff officiating.

Interment will take place at Grandview Cemetery, Sebring.

