James “Babe” V. Daniels, Sebring, Ohio

SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James “Babe” V. Daniels, of Sebring, Ohio, passed away in Aultman/Alliance Community Hospital on Wednesday, December 11, 2019.

James was born January 17, 1932, in Alliance, Ohio the son of the late John and Thelma (Holcomb) Daniels.

He married Naomi “Toots” (Reed) Daniels on August 14, 1951 who preceded him in death on June 20, 2019.

He is survived by two children, J. David Daniels (Martha) and Tina L. (Daniels) Hartman, and one sister Mary Kay (George) Coussa. He also was blessed with six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by son, Kevin and daughter-in-law Kim Daniels and son Steven Daniels, two brothers and his parents.

Mr. Daniels worked for B&W Tubular in Alliance until his retirement after 33 years of service; he also worked at Stambaugh-Thompson in Alliance after his retirement.

James loved the outdoors especially golfing, swap meets and collecting and looking at old cars. He enjoyed many friendships and family gatherings with all the chaos and activity of his loved ones.

He was a member of the “50 Year” Club of First Baptist Church Alliance being the oldest living member till his death and was honored as a Worship Emeritus. He and his wife were active members of the Sebring Olde Auto Enthusiasts Club and Mid-West Packards Club.

A Memorial service will be held on Sunday, December 15, at 6:00 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Alliance.

A time of visitation will be held on Sunday, December 15, 2019 from 5:00 -6:00 p.m. at the church prior to the service.

The family requests in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to: First Baptist Church Memorial Fund, 1659 W. State Street Alliance, Ohio 44601.

