SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – J. Michael Pinkerton, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, passed away peacefully in Sebring, Ohio on Thursday, August 10, 2023.

Born on March 7, 1949 in Alliance, Ohio, he was a true community man who served his community with commitment and dedication.

Mike leaves behind his loving wife, Bertie (Burrier) Pinkerton; his children, Shelly Pinkerton and Shawn (Michelle) Pinkerton; grandson; Zackary Pinkerton; sister, Trudy (Jim) Goldstein; niece, Melissa Moose; special aides, Ian and Jose and countless friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Oliver “Byrd” and Margaret (Hamilton) Pinkerton and his in-laws, Russell and Lois Burrier.



Mike was a long-time resident of Sebring, where he served as a past member of the Sebring Chamber of Commerce, an Auxiliary Policeman for the Sebring Police Department and was appointed to the Sebring Fire Department, where he was active for eight years. He was a dedicated public servant, elected to council for a term and later elected as Sebring Mayor, serving four consecutive terms. He was reelected Mayor after returning to Sebring, serving an additional one and a half terms.



In 1998, he moved to New Castle, Pennsylvania, before returning to Sebring in 2001, where he served on the council for two more years. As a part of the Mahoning County Land Bank, Mike was instrumental in acquiring land and receiving the brownfield grant. He was a key player in the establishment of the Sebring Industrial Park and was pivotal in securing many big businesses for the area.



Through his dedication and serving the community he was very active in the Mahoning County Democrats where he had the opportunity to have dinner with two vice presidents; met Ted Kennedy and even became friends with Bill Clinton and getting invited to his inaugural ball. Mike and Bertie’s house was always open and those who knew them knew they could always drop in for a friendly conversation and good company.



Mike’s career at Ohio Edison spanned 44 years, starting as a lineman, progressing to a trainer and ending as a safety coordinator. After retiring, he started his own consulting business, Pinkerton Consulting Services. His commitment and dedication to his work and community were recognized on numerous occasions, most notably receiving the Citizen of the Year Award; Distinguished Alumni Award and the key to Sebring, Florida.



Mike was an active member of the Pine Lake Christian Church, where he served on the board and as a deacon.

Mike was on the board at Alliance Senior Center and looked forward to their baseball trips to see the Cleveland Indians. He was also a member of the Rotary Club, Lions Club, Athletic Booster, and Band Boosters. He looked forward to the annual Washington D.C. trip he got to chaperone and share his knowledge with the students. He was instrumental in forming the Sebring Kids Incorporated, a testament to his love for his community and his desire to see it flourish.



A sports enthusiast, Mike was a fan of the Cleveland Browns and Ohio State. He enjoyed watching all high school sports, particularly basketball and baseball. After retiring, he loved riding the golf cart with his grandson, Zackary, followed by a beer and a hot dog at the Log. His grandson brought him immense joy and their bond was truly special.



Mike will be remembered as a thoughtful, generous and selfless individual. He was a man who put his community and loved ones before himself. His impact on Sebring and the lives of those he touched will continue to be felt for generations to come. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.



A funeral service celebrating the life of Mike will be held on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home with Pastor Lynn Moore officiating.

Friends and family will be received on Wednesday, August 16, 2023 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. with family not present and from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. with family present, at the funeral home and the hour prior to the service on Thursday, August 17 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. You may watch the live stream of Mike’s service by following the link posted to his online obituary.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to Aultman Alliance Hospice, 200 E. State Street, Alliance, OH 44601.

You may sign the guest register online at www.grfuneralhome.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of J. Michael Pinkerton, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, August 13 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX. Video will be posted here the day of airing.