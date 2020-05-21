Ida Mae (Foley) Baddeley, Sebring, Ohio

SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ida Mae (Foley) Baddeley, 86, of Sebring passed away of natural causes on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.

Ida was born on August 5, 1933 in Alliance, Ohio to the late Earl and Emily (Rickert) Foley.

Ida enjoyed reading and especially loved spending time with her family.



Ida is survived by her children James (Rebecca) Baddeley Jr., Edward (Janet) Baddeley Sr., Daniel Baddeley Sr., Michael Baddeley Sr. and Ida Harnage; a special friend Wayne Adams; a niece Emily (John) Bails; 17 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren and three great-great-great grandchildren.

Besides her parents Ida was preceded in death by her husband James Baddeley; a son Franklin, a daughter Cheryl Starks and a great-grandson Cole.



A funeral service will take place on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Mike Kimball officiating. The family invites you to join them for a live stream of the service by visiting the funeral home website under Ida’s obituary.

Friends and family will be received two hours prior to the service from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home without the family present.

Interment will take place at Grandview Cemetery, Sebring.

In liue of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made in Ida’s honor to the Sebring Nazarene Church, 626 W. Maryland Ave. Sebring, Ohio 44672.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home, Sebring, 330-938-2526.

